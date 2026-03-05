Milwaukee Magazines Chelsea Mamerow shares Milwaukee Bucks newest star Miles Turners biggest hobby. How does the basketball spend his time? Turner himself estimates to spend six hours a week building and playing with his massive collection of legos. Turner shares his sets with followers on social media, and hosts events to connect with other lego fans.
The Milwaukee Bucks Newest Star, and his Biggest Hobby
Milwaukee Magazine
