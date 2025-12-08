The Legacy of Retired K9s

Founder Holly McManus and K9 handler Tiffany Morrell join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the organization that supports K9s and their human families.

It is common for trained K9s to continue their lives with their handlers due to the strong emotional bond formed during their training; however, this also becomes a full-time responsibility for their human family members.

K9 Bane Hero Foundation supports families with financial, medical, emotional, and medical equipment needs. The organization's next event is at State Fair Park.

Pet Expo:

February 7, 2026

State Fair Park

You can follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram to learn more about their work!