Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

The Latest Tips for Granite and Home Design

Summit Granite Stone and Cabinet Design
The Latest Tips for Granite and Home Design
Posted
and last updated

Jenny Jiang joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how her business is helping people transform their kitchens into the heart of their homes.

Transform your space with the timeless elegance of natural stone. The business has been helping people for decades, making the kitchen of their dreams with unique stones from around the world.

You can receive a $2,000 gift certificate towards a full kitchen remodel with granite and cabinets. They will also provide an additional workstation sink set with a cutting board, rolling trays, and a strainer. The certificate is valid until the end of 2025.

You can set up a time for a free consultation by calling: 414-755-8898 or by visiting summitgraniteusa.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo