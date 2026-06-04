The Keys to a Splashin’ Summer

Milwaukee Recreation is making a splash this summer with programs for all ages. Dive into Learn to Swim classes starting Saturday, June 20, with sessions running through August 15. Looking to mix fitness and fun? Try one of 10 Aqua Fitness options, including the popular “FLOGA,” where yoga-inspired moves happen atop a floating surfboard.

There’s still time to train for a summer job, too, with lifeguard and swim instructor certification programs available now. For those chasing fitness goals, Masters Swim and the Triathlon program offer a unique way to train—combining pool swims at Riverside with biking the Oak Leaf Trail and scenic river runs.

Families can cool off at seven wading pools and eight splash pads across the city. Plus, free summer playground programs return June 22, along with wellness classes, meals for kids!

Learn more or check out the Summer Activity Guide!