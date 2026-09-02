The Green and Gold Standard: Celebrating What Makes the Packers Unique

The Green Bay Packers have turned a non-profit, small market team into one of one of the most successful and widely admired franchises in North America. We chatted with an author exploring what makes the team unique.

Thomas Nelson wrote the book The Green and Gold Standard: A People's History of The Green Bay Packers, which traces the team's history from Curly Lambeau's first snap to the nascent Jordan Love era.

Nelson will be doing a book signing on Wednesday, September 2nd at Boswell Book Company at 6:30 p.m.

His book is also available on Amazon.