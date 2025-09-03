The Free "Summerfest" of Health and Wellness

Kevin Canady, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., and influencer/entrepreneur Laura Novotny join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to let you know about a FREE health and fitness event.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just starting out, PULSE will offer over 40 group classes from fitness to cooking demonstrations, various interactive areas packed with a full day of activities, and over 60 local and national health and fitness organizations

PULSE, A Health & Wellness Fest For All, powered by Aurora Health Care & Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Saturday, September 13, 2025

10 AM-3 PM

Henry Maier Festival Park

For more information, visit PULSE