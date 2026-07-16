The Free Festival Bringing Together all of the Arts

Attend a free art festival in Sheboygan! Learn about the Midsummer Festival for the Arts (July 18-19) at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan. There are events perfect for the whole family! If you don't go for the art gallery, go for the live music and performers! Don't miss out on celebrating the 56th year of the Midsummer Festival of the Arts.

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center and Blue Harbor Resort are celebrating summer in Sheboygan with a special sweepstakes! Enter by July 19 for a chance to win a one-year Explorer-level membership to the John Michael Kohler Arts Center and a Blue Harbor Resort getaway package for up to six guests, including a two-night stay in a Lake View Family Suite with Breaker Bay Waterpark passes (subject to availability). Visit the Blue Harbor Resort tent during JMKAC's Midsummer Festival of the Arts on July 18 & 19 for an additional chance to win.

Attend the Midsummer Festival of the Arts:

Saturday, July 18 – 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 19 – 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

608 New York Ave Sheboygan, WI 53081

Visit Midsummer Arts Escape website for more information or to enter the sweepstakes.