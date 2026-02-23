The Fight To Support Lung Health Is Back in Milwaukee!

Do you want to help fund research for American Lung Association while also getting all your steps in for the week? Fight For Air Climb is back! Participants of all ages and all fitness levels take on 30 floors of high energy and big fun in support of the American Lung Association.

A standout feature of the event is the Firefighter Challenge. Firefighters from across Wisconsin, including teams from the Milwaukee Fire Department, climb the full 30 floors in full or modified gear carrying an extra 40 to 60 pounds. It is powerful to watch and even more inspiring to be part of. Teams range from the Junior Fire Institute’s youth trainees to active-duty firefighters, chiefs, and even retired members. They fight fires. Now they’re fighting lung disease.

Use code: LOCAL20 (case sensitive) now through Feb. 28 @ midnight to save $20 off your registration fee!

To registrar for the climb, visit ClimbMilwaukee.org.