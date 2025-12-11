The Egyptian Christmas Cookie Sale is Fast Approaching

Steph Brown met with members of the congregation to learn about their 25th anniversary cookie sale, featuring assorted desserts, food, coffee, and much more!

You can taste authentic and delicious Egyptian food, desserts, and unique gifts at the St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church of Milwaukee! The cookie sale has free parking and admission.

The Christmas Cookie Sale:

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

December 13 & 14

St. Mary & St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church in Oak Creek

For more information, visit St. Mary and St. Atonious coptic orthodox church of Milwaukee.