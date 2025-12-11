Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Burnout Paradox: Why 88% Are Engaged But 82% Are Burning Out

Game Plan Strategies
Founder Amanda Guralski joins What's Brewing Wisconsin to share tips for both employers and workers facing burnout among high performers.

Game Plan Strategies is a personalized career and branding firm dedicated to helping athletes and high performers transition with purpose. Through tailored coaching, brand development, and strategic planning, we equip individuals to build meaningful careers and make a lasting impact on and off the field.

Watch What’s Brewing Wisconsin and follow Game Plan Strategies for more!

