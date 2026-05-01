The Be the Light Fundraising Gala Returns

Sojourner Family Peace Center has been a cornerstone of safety, shelter, and support for families impacted by domestic violence. Sojourner’s annual fundraising gala, Be the Light, is an inspiring event that brings together more than 500 community and business leaders to celebrate hope, healing, and the power of collective impact. The evening includes lively auctions and gourmet dining, while celebrating courage and hope with personal stories from survivors.

Be the Light will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Discovery World. For more information, visit https://familypeacecenter.org/.