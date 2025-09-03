The 6th Annual Shorewood 12 Bike Race

Vince Vogelsand and Matt Caton join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to show you an interesting team-bike race taking place in Shorewood.

The Shorewood 12 is a mini version of The Riverwest 24, but you can't win with only laps completed or only scoring bonus points.

Last year, Shorewood 12 riders raised over $6,000 in entry fee donations and visited over 35 Shorewood businesses throughout the day. There will be a live performance for the race this year, and more special deals with local businesses.

The Shorewood 12:

September 6, 2025

9:06 am - 9:06 pm

