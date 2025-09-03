Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 6th Annual Shorewood 12 Bike Race
Vince Vogelsand and Matt Caton join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to show you an interesting team-bike race taking place in Shorewood.

The Shorewood 12 is a mini version of The Riverwest 24, but you can't win with only laps completed or only scoring bonus points.

Last year, Shorewood 12 riders raised over $6,000 in entry fee donations and visited over 35 Shorewood businesses throughout the day. There will be a live performance for the race this year, and more special deals with local businesses.

The Shorewood 12:

September 6, 2025

9:06 am - 9:06 pm

