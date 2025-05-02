The 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival started on April 24th and runs through May 8th. There are over 200 films
across 15 days, with plenty of visiting guests and special events!
This film festival has really grown over the years and has something for everyone. These films play at the Downer and Oriental Theatres.
Get tickets at mkefilm.org/mff
