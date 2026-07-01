Tee Up For Hope this July

Time to "Tee Up for Hope" and use your golfing skills for good this July with the Hope Center. Their 18th annual fundraising event will take place at Broadlands Golf Club on July 13th. All profits raised will go to Waukesha community programs and outreach efforts to reduce the risks of poverty and homelessness.

Hope Center was founded in 1987 by a small group of pastors working together to support neighbors in need, the organization has grown into a nonprofit serving Waukesha County. Today, it offers a range of programs that address basic needs such as food, shelter, and clothing. It also serves as a community resource hub, connecting individuals with partner organizations when needs extend beyond its direct services.

To learn more and sign up go to: Home - Hope Center WI

