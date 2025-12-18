Team USA's Conor McDermott-Mostowy Is Headed to Milwaukee for Olympic Trials

US National and World Team Member, Conor McDermott-Mostowy, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share his experience and what he's looking forward to before competing for Team USA.

The Pettit National Ice Center is hosting its third consecutive long track Olympic trials in 2026. Many of the top skaters in the U.S. come from the area or pass through on their Olympic journey, including Conor.

He recently earned silver at the World Cup with the U.S. team in Heerenveen, Netherlands. Watch to see how he started speedskating, how he handles the pressure of competing, and what you can expect when you attend!

U.S. Olympic Team Trials:

January 2 - 5

Pettit National Ice Center,

500 S 84th St,

Milwaukee, WI

Visit Pettit Olympic Trials for tickets and more information