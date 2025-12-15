Teach Me How to Make Holiday Cocktails

You're never too old to learn something new! This season, you can visit At Random's Magic Forest Patio Igloos for some winter-themed cocktails! The holiday drinks include ice cream drinks, hot drinks, and specialty cocktails, will be available on the menu through January. All ages are welcome until 8 PM; after 8 PM is 21+.
Poinsettia
1.5oz Cranberry juice
.75oz Orange liqueur
Dry sparkling wine to top
Build this drink in a wine glass and garnish with rosemary and a twist of orange
Midnight Margarita
1.5oz Reposado Tequila
.5oz Coffee liqueur
1oz Lime juice
.5oz Simple syrup
Shake everything together and strain the cocktail onto fresh ice in a large rocks glass, garnish with a lime wheel and a cherry for a festive nightcap
Grasshopper
1.5oz Crème de menthe
1oz Crème de cacao
12oz Ice cream
Blend everything until smooth, pour it into a glass, and top it with whipped cream!
At Random Magic Forest:
Ends January 31, 2026
21+ after 8 PM
2501 S Delaware Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
For more information, including hours and reservations, visit AtRandomMKE