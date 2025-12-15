Teach Me How to Make Holiday Cocktails

You're never too old to learn something new! This season, you can visit At Random's Magic Forest Patio Igloos for some winter-themed cocktails! The holiday drinks include ice cream drinks, hot drinks, and specialty cocktails, will be available on the menu through January. All ages are welcome until 8 PM; after 8 PM is 21+.

Poinsettia

1.5oz Cranberry juice

.75oz Orange liqueur

Dry sparkling wine to top

Build this drink in a wine glass and garnish with rosemary and a twist of orange

Midnight Margarita

1.5oz Reposado Tequila

.5oz Coffee liqueur

1oz Lime juice

.5oz Simple syrup

Shake everything together and strain the cocktail onto fresh ice in a large rocks glass, garnish with a lime wheel and a cherry for a festive nightcap

Grasshopper

1.5oz Crème de menthe

1oz Crème de cacao

12oz Ice cream

Blend everything until smooth, pour it into a glass, and top it with whipped cream!

At Random Magic Forest:

Ends January 31, 2026

21+ after 8 PM

2501 S Delaware Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

For more information, including hours and reservations, visit AtRandomMKE