Teach Me How to Make Holiday Cocktails

At Random
You're never too old to learn something new! This season, you can visit At Random's Magic Forest Patio Igloos for some winter-themed cocktails! The holiday drinks include ice cream drinks, hot drinks, and specialty cocktails, will be available on the menu through January. All ages are welcome until 8 PM; after 8 PM is 21+.

Poinsettia
1.5oz Cranberry juice
.75oz Orange liqueur
Dry sparkling wine to top

Build this drink in a wine glass and garnish with rosemary and a twist of orange

Midnight Margarita
1.5oz Reposado Tequila
.5oz Coffee liqueur
1oz Lime juice
.5oz Simple syrup

Shake everything together and strain the cocktail onto fresh ice in a large rocks glass, garnish with a lime wheel and a cherry for a festive nightcap

Grasshopper
1.5oz Crème de menthe
1oz Crème de cacao
12oz Ice cream

Blend everything until smooth, pour it into a glass, and top it with whipped cream!

At Random Magic Forest:

Ends January 31, 2026
21+ after 8 PM

2501 S Delaware Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

For more information, including hours and reservations, visit AtRandomMKE

