Taste The Future of Urban Farming on This Tour

Founder and CEO of Hundred Acre, Chris Corkery, and Grace Fuhr of Historic Milwaukee, join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a tour of a local hydroponic farm.

Hundred Acre is Wisconsin's largest urban hydroponic farm, located in the heart of Milwaukee. Visitors will step inside an endless summer, where year-round growing occurs with weekly harvests of the freshest leafy greens, herbs, and specialty artisanal sauces.

Historic Milwaukee is hosting a tour and tasting at Hundred Acre on October 25. For more information, visit Milwaukee Events

Taste and Tour of Hundred Acre:

October 25

11 AM

Hundred Acre,

3945 N 31st St,

Milwaukee, WI 53216