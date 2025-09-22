Take a Trip to Oliver's Bakery

Tom and Kristi Manus join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to take us to a charming, dedicated bakery in Kenosha with a Friday twist.

Oliver's Bakery has been open since the 1940s, with original flooring and wallpaper. The vintage style blends with the hundreds of pastries available for purchase. Oliver's Bakery has a unique twist: they offer a Friday morning fish fry. Be sure to go early, they usually sell out by noon!

