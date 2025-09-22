Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Take a Trip to Oliver's Bakery

Small Town Plus Size
Tom and Kristi Manus join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to take us to a charming, dedicated bakery in Kenosha with a Friday twist.

Oliver's Bakery has been open since the 1940s, with original flooring and wallpaper. The vintage style blends with the hundreds of pastries available for purchase. Oliver's Bakery has a unique twist: they offer a Friday morning fish fry. Be sure to go early, they usually sell out by noon!

For more information, you can visit Oliver's Bakery, and for more fun adventures around Wisconsin, visit Small Town Plus Size

