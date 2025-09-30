Take a Tour of Homes: Wandering Wauwatosa

Amanda Saso joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share an upcoming tour of homes in Wauwatosa.

This year marks the 36th tour that the Wauwatosa Historical Society has hosted this beloved event! The tour will feature three historic homes and two historic buildings throughout Wauwatosa. All proceeds from the Tour of Homes directly and immediately benefit the Wauwatosa Historical Society, enabling us to carry out our mission of collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of Wauwatosa.

Wandering Wauwatosa:

October 4, 10 AM - 4

Tickets are $35, ($30 for WHS Members)

For tickets and more information, visit Wandering Wauwatosa