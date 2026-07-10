Take a Stroll at Summer Gallery Night MKE

Historic Third Ward Association is stretching beyond the Third Ward on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July18. There will be 40+ galleries across Milwaukee's neighborhoods, including East Town, Walker’s Point, and more. Admission is free to all venues during event hours. Times will vary based on location. Jordan Dechambre is here to tell you where to start and why you should attend!

To see your nearest location or find more information go to Gallery Night MKE · July 17 & 18th · Milwaukee's Original Gallery Hop Event