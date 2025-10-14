Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Take a Sip Back in Time with Some Prohibition Pours

Historic Milwaukee, Inc.
Grace Fuhr from Historic Milwaukee and Tim Cole of the Milwaukee Wine Academy join us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a Prohibition tasting.

Milwaukee Wine Academy was founded by Tim Cole and Dr. Jeffrey Coleman. The academy cultivates an inclusive and welcoming environment where wine education is not only informative but also thoroughly enjoyable and readily accessible to everyone.

Both organizations are hosting the event, which includes a guided tour of the Spite House, a historic home located at 1223 North Prospect Avenue.

For more information, visit Prohibition Pours

Prohibition Pours:
October 19, 2025
Queen Anne House Tour 2 PM - 3 PM

