Take a Look and Adopt Brownie!

Brown-ee is an energetic sweetheart, he loves to play fetch and tug of war. He's potty and crate trained, sleeps through the night and loves treats. He'd do best with another medium sized playful dog. He's very fond of all humans and just wants a best friend to hang out with.

Brown-ee is a super handsome Chocolate Lab / Pitty mix, he's 2 years old and about 60 lbs.

Brown-ee loves his foster family but his holiday wish is to find his forever home! Go to woofgangrescue.com [woofgangrescue.com] to read more about Brown-ee abd apoky to meet him today!

