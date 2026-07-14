Take a Literary Trip to Italy!

No passport is required for this adventure! This month, Boswell Book Company is taking readers on a journey to Italy with three captivating novels that each offer a unique glimpse into Italian life, culture, and community.

Discover the charm of a small Italian village in Tartufo by Kira Jane Buxton, where the discovery of a prized truffle changes the town's future. Explore modern Europe in Perfection by Vincenzo Latronico, a witty and insightful novel about two Italian digital nomads searching for the perfect life in Berlin. Then head to the sun-soaked Calabrian coast in Tangerinn by Emanuela Anechoum, a heartfelt story of family, identity, and returning home after loss.

Whether you're planning a summer getaway or simply looking to escape through a great book, these three reads offer unforgettable stories set against beautiful Italian backdrops. Stop by Boswell Book Company on Milwaukee's East Side to discover your next favorite read and let your imagination travel to Italy this summer.

For more visit boswellbooks.com