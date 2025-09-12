Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Tackle the U.S. Blood Shortage with Nationwide Competition

Abbott
Tackle the U.S. Blood Shortage with Nationwide Competition
Posted
and last updated

Abbott and the Big Ten Conference are back this fall with the We Give Blood drive – a competition among the 18 member universities to help alleviate one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation. Alumni, students, and fans can donate blood anywhere in the U.S. through Dec. 5 to help their school win $1 million from Abbott to advance student or community health.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo