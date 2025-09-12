Tackle the U.S. Blood Shortage with Nationwide Competition

Abbott and the Big Ten Conference are back this fall with the We Give Blood drive – a competition among the 18 member universities to help alleviate one of the biggest blood shortages in a generation. Alumni, students, and fans can donate blood anywhere in the U.S. through Dec. 5 to help their school win $1 million from Abbott to advance student or community health.
