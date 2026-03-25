Sweet Treats and Learning How You Could Save a Life!

Friendship Cafes head pastry chef Tara Forosisky-Benito walks through a step by step guide on how to make delicious lemon and fruit tarts. Friendship Circle is a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and programming for those with disabilities and mental health challenges. By stopping by and buying an item like a lemon tart, it helps support those struggling with suicide and support suicide prevention training.

Upcoming suicide prevention training that is open to the public at UWM on Sunday, April 12 from 11-3 p.m. Anyone interested in attending can sign up at fcwi.org/safetalk.

For more information on upcoming events, visit The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin!