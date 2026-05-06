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Sweeney’s Gym Reaches it's 20th Anniversary

Sweeney’s Gym
Sweeney’s Gym Reaches it's 20th Anniversary
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Sweeney’s Gym is proud to celebrate 20 years of building strength, confidence, and community with a special anniversary event. Born from Michael Sweeney’s lifelong passion for health, the gym has evolved into a 10,000-square-foot space dedicated to real people, real results, and a welcoming environment for all fitness levels. The celebration will double as a fundraiser benefiting Curing Kids Cancer, bringing together local families, small businesses, and neighbors for a meaningful cause.

Sweeney’s Gym 20th Anniversary & Fundraiser is on Saturday, May 9, 2026, 2 pm-7 pm. For more information, visit sweeneysgym.com.

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