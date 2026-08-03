Supporting our Young Students with a Celebration Party

70% of MATC students are low-income. The FAST Fund at MATC is a 10-year-old nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to MATC students experiencing economic emergencies. They helped almost 3,000 students last year!

There is an easy way to help out, attend The FAST Fund’s 5th annual garden party and silent auction! The guest of honor will be Willow Newell, Ms. Wisconsin 2025, and you won't want to miss The Holton Street Jazz Quartet Band performance!

The FAST Fund 5th annual garden party and silent auction on August 15th from 4 pm until 7 pm. at the home of Katherine and Art Vannoy, 4801 N. Jackson Park Drive

Tickets are available at the FAST Fund’s website at https://www.fastfundmke.org/ or call (414) 614-4174