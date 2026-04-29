Supporting and Celebrating Our Lovely Mothers

Raising a child with special needs is both rewarding and demanding. To help these mothers, the Friendship Circle Cafe has a twice-monthly support group to share milestones, resources, frustrations, and laughter while navigating motherhood with a child with disabilities.

In celebration of Mother's Day, Friendship Cafe is bringing custom cookies dedicated to moms, with special messages for the holiday.

On Mother’s Day, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the cafe will be offering free drinks and flowers to moms!

The next Mom’s Support Group is May 5 from 9:30-11:00. Focused on simple, body-based practices for nervous system support.

To sign up for the Mom’s Support Group, visit fcwi.org/rsvp