Support This Weeks Underdog, Max!

Max is a young, handsome, BIG boy. He is a leggy 68 pounds at only 10 months old!



Max has the energy and joy of a puppy. He loves to jump and play, and brings a toy with him wherever he goes. HAWS’ Mod Squad volunteers are working with Max on some of his mannerisms, to make sure he learns how to develop good habits and properly channel his excitement for life! He’ll do best in a home with older kids, or maybe just adults and will benefit from regular exercise and training sessions.



If you have an active lifestyle, Max is your guy! HAWS’ Behavior team is happy to walk you through all that you’ll need to live a life ‘to the max’ with Max!

