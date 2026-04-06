Support the Brew City Marathon to Help Veteran’s Skydiving Dream

Epic Vets, founded by Josh Ebert and Veronica Ordaz, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping military veterans reconnect with purpose and community through unforgettable adventures and group challenges. From training in MMA with monks in Thailand to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Epic Vets brings veterans together in powerful, life‑changing ways.

On April 18, Epic Vets will run the Brew City Marathon to raise funds for Skylar Correia, a 23‑year‑old Marine veteran who is now a quadriplegic. The goal is to help make Skylar’s dream of skydiving a reality this summer. Supporters can join Team Epic Vets or donate and leave Skylar a message of encouragement.

Learn more or donate:

https://epicvets.org