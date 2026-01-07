Support Local and Kick Off 2026 at Amorphic Beer!

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kick Off 2026 at Amorphic Beer!

Kick Off 2026 at Amorphic Beer!
Mia Rudolph-Schulta and Elizabeth Hittman join us on What's Brewing today to chat about Reflo's 2026 kick-off event at Amorphic Beer. The Kick Off to 2026 event is a way to celebrate all the successes of the previous years, celebrate the Reflo staff and partners who made these successes happen, and give people a chance to learn more about Reflo. Attendees will enjoy live music, a silent auction, an art activity, and a plant and seed swap.

For more information, visit Reflo.

Friday, January 9, 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm.

