Support Firefighters with a Cup of Joe this November

Randy James, current Firefighter/Paramedic at the City of Rockford and Director of Brand Relations, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss a new partnership with Fire Department Coffee.

Fire Department Coffee has partnered with the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation (PFFW) to support firefighters this November. The partnership will directly benefit firefighter and their families across the State of Wisconsin, with proceeds from the Coffee Club and Shirt Club this month. The PFFW Charitable Foundation has incredible programs and initiatives that this partnership will help fund.

For every Fire Department Coffee Club subscription purchased, $2 will be donated, and for every Fire Department Shirt Club purchase, $5 will be donated directly to the PFFW Charitable Foundation.

You can support the campaign by shopping at FireDeptCoffe.com throughout November.

