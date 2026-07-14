Store Smarter, Waste Less

Want your groceries to stay fresh longer? Chef Amanda Wisth, owner of Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary, is sharing easy kitchen hacks that can help you get the most out of your produce.

Learn which fruits and vegetables should never be stored together, why some foods speed up ripening, and simple storage tips that can help reduce food waste and save you money.

Whether you're meal prepping for the week or just trying to keep your kitchen organized, these practical tricks will help your produce stay fresher, longer.

Learn more at www.lemonyay.com