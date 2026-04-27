Stepping Back Into Colonial Times!

Friends of Old Falls Village Park is the non-profit that organizes many popular historical events at Old Falls Village Park and are co-managers of the Historical Park in Menomonee Falls. The 5th year of the Old Falls Revolutionary War Encampment at Old Falls Village Park offers authentic reenactors, battles, and demonstrations of the Revolutionary War. Come celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America’s Independence at the park!

Old Falls Revolutionary War Encampment will be going on May 2nd-3rd. For more information, visit www.OldFallsVillagePark.com.