Step Foot into a Stepping Stone Home!

Pam Lohnes, the Director of Events at the Metro Builders Association, and Eva Fryar, the Division President of Stepping Stone Homes, join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to discuss the upcoming parade of homes.

The Parade of Homes runs from August 9th to September 1st, every day except Mondays (Labor Day the Parade is open). You can tour all 12 homes in two different sites and see the beautiful job the builders have done on these homes, and find a bit of inspiration as well.

Tune in to find out how Stepping Stone Homes is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tickets for the 79th Annual Parade of Homes can be purchased HERE through September 1st! Use code 2025POHBREW at checkout for BOGO tickets. Visit the Original Parade of Homes Tuesday – Friday, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Saturdays & Sundays, and Labor Day 11:00 am - 5:00 pm.

