Stamp Collecting in Wisconsin!

There are dozens of stamp societies right here in Wisconsin—communities filled with people who have collected thousands of stamps to buy, sell, or trade. Steph Brown was invited to learn more about this fascinating pastime—and its official name: philately. And the best part? You don’t need a lot of money to become a stamp collector. If you see a stamp you like, save it—and just like that, you’re collecting!

For more information, visit Milwaukee Philatelic Society - Stamp Collecting, Postal History