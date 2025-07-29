Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsWhat's Brewing Wisconsin

Actions

Stamp Collecting in Wisconsin!

Milwaukee Philatelic Society: Stamp Clubs of Milwaukee/ Waukesha Area
Stamp Collecting in Wisconsin!
Posted

There are dozens of stamp societies right here in Wisconsin—communities filled with people who have collected thousands of stamps to buy, sell, or trade. Steph Brown was invited to learn more about this fascinating pastime—and its official name: philately. And the best part? You don’t need a lot of money to become a stamp collector. If you see a stamp you like, save it—and just like that, you’re collecting!

For more information, visit Milwaukee Philatelic Society - Stamp Collecting, Postal History

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo