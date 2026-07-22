Sprinkling the Love to Deserving Mothers

Friendship Circle Cafe is back! This time with sprinkle cookies and a heartfelt opportunity for moms. These sprinkle cookies are fan favorites at the cafe. These soft, gooey cookies will satisfy your sweet tooth immediately! Watch as our friends at Friendship Circle Cafe do their thing.

Calling all moms who have children with disabilities, we have a free retreat opportunity for you! On August 30 from 10a.m. to 3:30p.m. Moms will be treated to a waterfront event with yoga, food, wellness experiences, creative activities and meaningful conversation, and heartfelt community with moms who truly understand the journey. Sign up here by August 9!

Head to The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin to learn more!