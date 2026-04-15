Spring Songs Are in The Air

The United Performing Arts Fund has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investments from private individuals and philanthropy in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. UPAF is highlighting some upcoming performances in the Milwaukee Area to welcome the spring season...

A Rockin’ Midsummer Night’s Dream - A bold new take on Shakespeare’s beloved comedy.

At the Skylight Music Theatre from April 17th to April 19th. For more information, visit www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show - Step into a jumpin’ jazz joint where the legendary music of Fats Waller takes center stage.

At the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre from April 17th to April 19th. For more information, visit www.milwaukeerep.com.

Faith, Persistence, and Celebration - An inspiring program that unites the voices of two compelling contemporary composers with the warmth of a Romantic symphonic gem.

At the Festival City Symphony on April 18th. For more information, visit www.festivalcitysymphony.org.

For more information about UPAF, visit https://www.upaf.org.