Spring Beverages With Friendship Cafe!

With Spring hopefully around the corner, Friendship Cafe celebrates with some fun refreshing ice drinks. Friendship Cafe provides jobs for those living in our community. All of the proceeds from Friendship Cafe benefit the Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs and programming for those with disabilities and mental health challenges.

Join Friendship Cafe on March 19th for Parents Night! Parents and caregivers of kids and young adults can enjoy some well deserved time to relax and have fun! Parents night out will include refreshments, games, and a fun art activity! Those interested in signing up can go to fcwi.org/rsvp.

For more information, visit The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.