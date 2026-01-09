Spread the Love by Joining the Valentine's Card Drive

Executive Director at Project Angel Hugs, Jessica Jensema, joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to share how the organization sends HUG boxes on special days.

Each Angel HUG also contains a handmade craft created by youth and adults locally, as well as by youth across the country. Project Angel Hugs currently sends HUG boxes for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween, Christmas, Summer, and the enrolled child’s birthday, in addition to delivering items directly to the local children’s hospital oncology unit.

Through every card, craft, and HUG box, Project Angel Hugs continues Vanessa’s mission of bringing joy, hope, and love to children touched by cancer.

Cards and treats can be dropped off or shipped to the Project Angel Hugs office at 307 E Mill St., Suite One, Plymouth, WI 53073. January 16, 2026, is the deadline for donations.

You can learn more at Project Angel Hugs or on its Facebook Page