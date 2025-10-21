Spooky Recommendations for Your Next Book Club

Daniel Goldin joins us on What's Brewing Wisconsin to discuss this month's books and themes for the What's Brewing Book Club.

From "cozy horror" and Milwaukee ties to body horror that will leave you on edge, Daniel recommends these three books for the spooky season.

The Crescent Moon Tearoom, by Stacy Sivinski, is about three witch sisters in turn of the 20th century Chicago who run a tearoom, and with the treats come predictions. But these witches are cursed to a terrible fate, which they, of course, attempt to overcome.

Hampton Heights: One Harrowing Night in the Most Haunted Neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, by Dan Kois, takes place on Halloween weekend. Six boys are selling subscriptions for their scout troop. The boys are paired off to sell – the winners get dinner at Burger King! Each group comes into contact with a monster of some sort, but they also confront a social issue of their time. This book falls into "cozy horror," a subgenre without traditional horror elements such as gore.

Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires, by Grady Hendrix, takes place in Charleston – one of the book club attendees becomes convinced that something is wrong with her new neighbor. With missing children and vermin infestations, Hendrix’s books have gotten more hard-core horror recently, but his earlier books were more tongue-in-cheek. This book is not for the faint of heart, but it has book clubs picking this for the season.

For more information, visit Boswell Books