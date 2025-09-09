So You Think You Can Bucks Beats?

Lauren Huettner, Sr. Coordinator with Entertainment Teams and Live Programming, and Josh Aviles join us on What’s Brewing Wisconsin to invite you to the Milwaukee Bucks Bucks Beats auditions this week.

With its loud and boisterous sound on the drums, Bucks Beats is ready to entertain the fans wherever it can bring its drums. Whether it’s on the concourse pregame, on the floor, or even in the stands, Bucks Beats brings thunderous energy to the game. The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for entertaining, talented, and energetic performers to join Bucks Entertainment for the 2025-26 season.

Auditions will be held on:

Thursday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. CT

Fiserv Forum

Advanced registration is encouraged but not required.

To register or for more information, visit Bucks Beats

