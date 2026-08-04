Smarter Ways to Shop for Health Care

Health care costs are becoming one of the biggest sources of financial stress for many families. Research shows nearly 12% of U.S. adults have skipped medical care because of the cost, and about half say they couldn't afford an unexpected $500 medical bill.

As open enrollment approaches, understanding your health coverage options can make a big difference. Today, more health plans are offering tools that let consumers compare costs before scheduling care, making it easier to plan ahead and avoid unexpected expenses.

Joining us is Charlotte West, Vice President of Surest for UnitedHealthcare, to explain how people can better understand their coverage, compare health plan options, and make more informed decisions before enrollment season begins.