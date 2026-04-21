Smart Kitchen Hacks to Keep Fresh Herbs Alive Longer!

If your fresh herbs seem to wilt before you even get a chance to use them, local chef Amanda Wisth of Lemonyay! Convivial Culinary is here to help. Amanda joins What’s Brewing Wisconsin to share smart, simple kitchen hacks that keep herbs fresher longer—and cut down on food waste.

As the Chef/Owner and self-proclaimed Joy Creator, Amanda brings her expertise from years of cooking in clients’ homes across southeastern Wisconsin. Lemonyay! offers weekly in-home personal chef services, private coursed dining experiences, catering of all sizes, and hands-on cooking and charcuterie education. You’ll also find Amanda teaching classes at Sur La Table in Bayshore.

Amanda breaks down why herbs go bad so quickly, the biggest storage mistakes home cooks make, and easy methods—using everyday items like jars, paper towels, and ice cube trays—to help herbs actually last. It’s all about making home cooking easier, more joyful, and way more delicious.

https://www.lemonyay.com

