Sip Into Summer with Refreshing Mocktails

Looking for a delicious way to elevate your next gathering? Brad shares two refreshing mocktail recipes that are bursting with fresh fruit, bright flavors, and simple ingredients. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, relaxing by the pool, or enjoying a sunny afternoon, these alcohol-free drinks are perfect for every occasion.

Rasp-Berry Mint Lemonade:



1/3 cup fresh raspberries

2 small fresh mint leaves

3 oz raspberry lemonade

3 oz lemon lime soda (or to taste)

Fresh raspberries and mint leaves for garnish

Directions

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the fresh raspberries and mint leaves.

Add the raspberry lemonade and ice.

Shake vigorously until well chilled.

Fill a glass with ice and strain the mixture into the glass. A few raspberry pieces are perfectly fine.

Top with lemon lime soda.

Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint leaves.

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade



16 oz water

1 tablespoon dried culinary lavender

1 to 2 oz honey, depending on desired sweetness

2 tablespoons frozen blueberries

8 oz lemon juice

Fresh lavender sprig for garnish (optional)

Directions

Bring the water to a boil and stir in the dried lavender.

Let steep for about 10 minutes, then strain out the lavender with a fine mesh strainer.

Allow the mixture to cool until just warm, then stir in the honey until dissolved.

Add the lemon juice and mix well.

Lightly muddle 1 tablespoon of blueberries in the bottom of each serving glass.

Fill the glass with ice, pour in the lemonade, and garnish with a sprig of lavender.

These vibrant mocktails are easy to make, full of fresh seasonal flavor, and sure to impress guests of all ages. Cheers to sipping something refreshing all summer long!

For more visit: https://bradyates.kw.com/cocktails