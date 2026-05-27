Signs That It Is Time To Buy A New Car

When your vehicle is facing a major repair, it’s common to ask whether it’s worth fixing or time to move on. Customers can choose to sell your vehicle outright, without any obligation to purchase another, or you may decide to invest in repairs to extend the life of your current car and get more value out of it. The right choice often depends on key factors like the car’s age, mileage, and overall condition. Van Horn Automotive Group can help you make the right decision.

For more information on Van Horn's Repaired for Life program, visit https://www.vhcars.com/repaired-for-life/.