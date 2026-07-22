Shorewood Public Library Searches for Party People of All Ages

Nobody throws a function like Shorewood Public Library's annual Summer Celebration! Your search for a fun Thursday night is over.

All ages can have a good time at the library on July 23, from 6-8p.m. Noah, the Assistant Director at the Library, discusses all fun events to be had: Culver's custard, Milwaukee Brewers Racing Sausages, Pete's Pops, DJ Kid Boogie Down, Sawdust the miniature horse, face paining and more! So, party it up at the Public Library for free this Thursday.

Summer Celebration is open to everyone. It’s free, there’s plenty to see and do for all ages, and it’s a rain or shone event. The library will also be open until 8 PM. Find more at Shorewood Public Library · Shorewood