Shop for a Cause at This Animal-Loving Summer Fair

A local family is bringing heart and creativity together for the first-ever “Wings, Whiskers, Tails, Hooves, and Scales” Arts & Crafts Fair on June 6 at Old Falls Village in Menomonee Falls. This rain-or-shine event features affordable, animal-themed items for all ages with 100% of proceeds benefiting Albert’s Dog Lounge and Rescue and the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS).

Inspired by a rescue story close to home, the fair is a way to give back to organizations that save and care for animals in need. Shoppers can browse unique handmade goods for people and pets, plus enjoy 10 different raffles throughout the day.

It’s a meaningful way to support local rescues while finding one-of-a-kind treasures for you and your furry (or feathered) friends.