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Shop, Dine, and Stroll Through Historic Franklin Street

Visit Port Washington Tourism
Shop, Dine, and Stroll Through Historic Franklin Street
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Historic Franklin Street offers visitors a unique blend of shopping, dining, and small-town charm. Home to one of Wisconsin’s most impressive collections of pre-Civil War buildings, the district invites guests to enjoy a self-guided walking tour while exploring local businesses.

Browse favorites like https://www.dreamportharvestmarket.com, https://www.berniesfinemeats.com/, https://www.locallyinspiredwi.com, then relax with waterfront dining at https://www.forkntap.com or https://thebeaconrestaurant.com. Then grab a scoop from https://www.frankiesicecream.com and continue your walk, with a stop to discover local favorite The Chocolate Chisel. Also shop Candid form Boutique, and Bon Bon Belle, and more! It's a perfect way to experience the heart of Port Washington.

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