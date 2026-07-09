Shoot for the Stars with This Planetarium Experience

Two friends from UWM's Planitarium are here to shoot the breeze while discussing the upcoming shooting stars event. Their Planetarium is open to the public! So, join them under the night sky in the planetarium theater for one of their public events or book a private reservation. Both free and ticketed public events are offered.

Shooting Stars runs on Fridays July 10, 17, 24, 31 from 7:00-8:00p.m. The UWM Planetarium is in the Physics Building Room # 139

1900 East Kenwood Blvd, Milwaukee

Get Tickets: Public Events | Manfred Olson Planetarium

